Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC Adds Idris Elba to Cast

Cyberpunk 2077's big DLC expansion was revealed at The Game Awards. Cyberpunk 2077 was released in 2020 after many years of anticipation and it was unfortunately bogged down in an absurd amount of bugs, some broken promises, and more. The game was hurt a lot by this, despite having a ton of commercial success. It sold a ton of copies due to the pre-release hype, but the game and developer's reputation were severely hurt by the state the game was released in. CD Projekt Red ended up changing up a lot of the plans it had for the game post-release so it could focus on fixing the game.

However, Cyberpunk 2077 has made a bit of a comeback since getting a lot of updates and was given a slight boost by the Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. With all of that out of the way and CD Projekt Red having earned some goodwill, the studio is ready to show off what comes next in the Cyberpunk series. Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC got a new trailer at The Game Awards which revealed Idris Elba as a new character named Solomon Reed. Keanu Reeves will also return as Johnny Silverhand, so it'll be an incredibly star-studded affair that expands on that universe. There weren't many other details revealed via this trailer, but it looks incredibly fun and will release sometime in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

We pledge our allegiance to the New United States of America… this is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty! @Cyberpunkgame #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/qCo3cXTtg6 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 9, 2022

CD Projekt Red also plans to continue the Cyberpunk universe via a sequel, which is expected to enter pre-production sometime in 2023. Given that it hasn't even started production, it will likely be years before we actually get to play it or even see any kind of trailer for it. However, this new Phantom Liberty DLC should scratch players' itch for more stories within the Cyberpunk universe. Whether Elba will return for the sequel remains unknown.

What do you think of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.