Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Release Date Hinted At

CD Projekt Red has shed light on when the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 will release. While Cyberpunk 2077 had one of the messiest launches of all time, many are starting to see that underneath all the bugs and performance issues that plagued some versions of the game at launch is a very solid open-world RPG, which is why so many are still flocking to it in 2022. Combine this with its commercial success and all the resources that were spent in realizing the new IP, and a sequel was always a given. And a sequel is exactly what we are getting, but not anytime soon.

Obviously, CD Projekt Red isn't talking about the sequel's release date or even directly hinting at it, but it's indirectly hinted at it. The Polish games maker recently confirmed it's starting pre-production on the sequel after the Phantom Liberty expansion releases in 2023. If this sounds familiar, it's because pre-production of Cyberpunk 2077 began after The Witcher 3 expansion Blood and Wine was released in 2016. Four years later, Cyberpunk 2077 was released. Doing some quick math, this new timeline would suggest Cyberpunk 2077's sequel would be out in 2027. That's assuming development schedules repeat. That said, sometime between 2026 and 2028 seems like the safer, broader bet.

The wrench in this theory is the fact that CD Projekt Red is currently juggling several different games, including a remake of the first Witcher game and a brand new Witcher game. This was not the case when Cyberpunk 2077 began pre-production, so it's possible the sequel will take longer to develop.

Alas, for now, all we have is speculation. None of the dates mentioned above were provided by CD Projekt Red directly, so take them all with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and when do you expect it to release?