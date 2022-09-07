Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Is the "Only Planned Expansion"

Cyberpunk 2077 players finally got some good news about the game this week with CD Projekt Red dropping the first official teaser for the game's first expansion. It's called Phantom Liberty, a name which was just revealed this week alongside the trailer, and up until this point, people had been referring to it as the game's "next expansion" or the "first expansion." Players also learned this week, however, that this DLC will be the game's only expansion, at least as far as CD Projekt Red's current plans are concerned.

In the comments of the trailer below which was posted on YouTube, people shared their excitement for Phantom Liberty and talked about what it might entail beyond what CD Projekt Red already confirmed. One interested user said they were "quite intrigued" by the teaser and pondered what may come of future releases. The official Cyberpunk 2077 YouTube channel responded to say that, as of now, there weren't any other plans for future expansions beyond this one.

"As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077," the account replied.

It's not unheard of for a one-off response like that on social media to be out of line with finalized plans, but it seems that in this case, the answer was accurate. A blog post on the developer's support site accompanying this teaser trailer confirmed that this was the only planned expansion while also addressing the fact that the expansion won't be coming to the PlayStation 4 nor will it release on the Xbox One.

"We can confirm that the expansion in the works right now is the only planned expansion developed for Cyberpunk 2077," the support site said. "We've made the difficult decision to develop it only for PC, Stadia, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, as the scope for the expansion makes releasing it for previous-gen consoles technologically challenging without compromising player experience."

Phantom Liberty may be the only Cyberpunk 2077 expansion in the works, but CD Projekt Red still has other projects in the works beyond that. There's the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version of The Witcher 3, for example, that's supposed to be out during Q4 2022. In the same universe, CD Projekt Red is also working on The Witcher 4 (or whatever its final name ends up being).

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be out in 2023.