The Witcher 3 Finally Gets PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Window

✖

To coincide with the seventh anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt being released, developer CD Projekt Red finally announced today when fans will be able to play the next-gen version of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This new iteration of The Witcher 3 has been in the works for quite some time and was previously planned to have already launched. A little over a month, though, CDPR announced that the next-gen edition would be pushed back indefinitely. Fortunately, this indefinite launch window has now come to an end.

Announced on social media this morning, CD Projekt Red confirmed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PS5 and Xbox Series X will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2022. Specifically, this means that the game will launch at some point between October 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. CD Projekt Red didn't show off anything else related to this new version of The Witcher 3, notably in the form of gameplay footage, but it's still good to know that the game will be re-releasing before 2022 comes to a close.

Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?



We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.



See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022

As a reminder, CD Projekt Red has already confirmed in the past that everyone who currently owns The Witcher 3 on PS4, Xbox One, or PC will be able to get this next-gen upgrade for free later this year when it releases. With this in mind, if you don't already own the game and have been holding off to buy it until this new update releases, you could always look to purchase it in the months leading up to launch and still receive the same befits. Considering how often The Witcher 3 ends up going on sale, as well, it might behoove you to pick it up the next time that it gets a major discount.

Are you looking forward to playing The Witcher 3 again (or perhaps for the first time) on next-gen platforms? And what do you think about this launch window in a general sense? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.