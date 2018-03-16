Cyberpunk 2077 May Be Cross-Gen With PS5, Next Xbox

If you’re like us, you have the words “Cyberpunk 2077,” followed by a string of questions mark, in every single day of your calendar from now until whenever it releases. The upcoming cyberpunk-themed role-playing game from polish developers CD Projekt Red, who most recently brought us the stellar The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is amongst many people’s highly-anticipated games list. If it’s not there, you might be crazy.

That said, the question that has hovered over the game not long after its announcement in 2012, is when are we going to get our hands on it and lose hundreds of hours of our life? Well, that’s still a mystery. However, some new information disclosed by CD Projekt Red during a seminar perhaps shines a bit more light on a general release window.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, CD Projekt Red heads Red’s Piotr Nielubowicz and Adam Kiciński recently spoke at the Pareto Securities Gaming Seminar 2018 event in Bergen, where they naturally talked about their upcoming release. Whilst talking about the nature of the game, the pair presented numerous slides of information, including one, which you can view below, that mentions the game is being created on both current and next generation technology.

The implication with such phrasing is that Cyberpunk 2077 will not only release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but the next PlayStation platform (presumably the PlayStation 5) and the next Xbox. It’s worth noting that this suggestion isn’t a new one, but this is the first time there is any supporting evidence to such claims. It’s also worth pointing out that “next generation technology,” could refer to a lot of things, and not necessarily be referring to next-gen hardware. If the former is the case, then we might as well stock up on anticipation, because Cyberpunk 2077 will still be a ways off, aka 2019 at the earliest, 2021/2022 at the latest.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, as well maybe next-gen hardware (whatever it winds up being called). CD Projekt Red has already confirmed it will be at E3 this year in June, so perhaps we will learn more then.

Source: GamingBolt