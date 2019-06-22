Cyberpunk 2077 Romances Will Be “Very Similar” to The Witcher 3

Yes, like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Cyberpunk 2077 has romances, and they will be “very similar” to how they worked in The Witcher 3, according to CD Projekt Red. As you will know, the romance options weren’t endless for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but that’s because Geralt was a pre-defined character. What was there though was deep, robust, and an important part of the game. With Cyberpunk 2077, players are creating their own characters, which hopefully means more romantic freedom and options, though not at the sacrifice of quality and development.

CD Projekt Red hasn’t talked about romances or the romance systems in the game, but recently lead quest designer Pawel Sasko confirmed to a fan that Cyberpunk 2077 is modeled after The Witcher 3 in this regard.

“So in terms of romances, you can think that it’s going to be similar to how Witcher 3 was…there were whole plot lines regarding character [romances].” said Pawel.

Pawel points out that your choices in dialogue and presumably action play an important part in what happens in these different romances. Further, you can’t just romance up anyone. They have to like you, and you have to say the right things. Further, it isn’t a free-for-all: there will be select characters with romance options. In other words, you can’t fall in love with every NPC.

Prostitution was in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and presumably it will be here as well. Meanwhile, unlike The Witcher 3, you aren’t limited to heterosexual romance options.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it releases next year on April 16. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for a little bit more about the game itself, here’s an official pitch:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

