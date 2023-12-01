Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1 Adding Working Metro System

Cyberpunk 2077's next major update will finally deliver on a feature that players have long been asking for: a working metro system allowing players to commute throughout Night City. The confirmation of this feature and its release in the upcoming Update 2.1 will mark the end of the long-running where players discovered remnants of this sort of feature only to be told that, at the time, there were no plans to add a working metro to the game. Other features were confirmed alongside the news of this metro system such as the ability to listen to music on-the-go and options to hang out with your love interests more often.

The metro system was expectedly a highlight and major focus of the Cyberpunk 2077 livestream this week that talked about all of the details of Update 2.1. For context regarding the wait for this feature, fragments of a metro system were first discovered in out-of-bounds areas by players who were able to work their way into seeing what a working railway might've looked like in Night City. Afterwards, CD Projekt Red suggested that there were no plans for such a feature to be added despite there being evidence in the game that it was in the works at some point. The developers doubled down on those comments as early as March of this year to say that the feature wasn't happening, but it seems that so many people asked for it, it became a reality.

Cyberpunk 2077's Metro System

The metro system was previewed in the Update 2.1 REDstream from CD Projekt Red during which the developers talked about some of its defining features. It's officially called the "Night City Area Rapid Transit" system in-game, or NCART for short which is something players may have already seen in-game. Players will be given a card that allows them to access the NCART system in order to travel around Night City.

As for how that travel will actually work, CD Projekt Red confirmed that there would be 19 different stops on the metro system that players can travel between. Once you approach one of these 19 different stations, you can check out a map like the one above that shows the different connections on the NCART, and after selecting one, you can choose to either fast travel their like normal or take the actual metro ride. Once you've committed to the ride, you can skip the sequence at any point if you just want to get to your destination instead.

The NCART will be accessible "after Konpeki Plaza," according to the devs, which likely means that you can ride the metro after the quest "The Heist" which takes place early on in Cyberpunk 2077. While you're on the metro, the player can apparently stand up and move around or sit down and wait for their next stop. The developers were careful not to spoil too much, but it's clear that there are some moments in the game that players will only experience on the metro system, so players were encouraged to give it a go and see for themselves.

One brief interaction shown during the stream teased some of this by showing different Night City residents traveling alongside V. During that sequence, one NPC approached the player and seemingly asked for money which prompted the player to either give them what they asked for or tell them to "get lost."

Other Cyberpunk 2077 Features in Update 2.1

Now that you watched our newest episode of REDstreams – here is a handy reminder of some of the new features coming to #Cyberpunk2077 next week. ❤️‍🔥



What are you the most excited about? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2MJhz1sV7h — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 1, 2023

Outside of the new metro system, other features were also talked about during the stream. Those include a portable radio mentioned previously which'll allow players to listen to their favorite radio stations outside of a vehicle.

Boss fight improvements are also planned, and new vehicles will be added alongside replayable car races that'll be marked on players' maps. The devs said that winning these races will award players with money as well as discounts on other vehicles.

This new Update 2.1 for Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on December 5th alongside the recently announced Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition.