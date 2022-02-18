Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Have “No Plans” for a Metro Feature

Cyberpunk 2077 players discovered shortly after the game’s launch that there was apparently some evidence which suggested a metro system was going to be added to the game at some point. Railways high up above the streets of Night City were built around unfinished buildings that at least had functional doors which suggested some work was done there but was never finished. A metro system would’ve been a neat idea for Cyberpunk 2077 to include, but despite what rumors and speculations might suggest, CD Projekt Red says it has no plans to add any feature of that sort.

Marcin Momot, the global community director for CD Projekt Red, shut down any rumors about a prospective metro in Cyberpunk 2077 this week by replying to a tweet about the topic on Twitter. A tweet from a Cyberpunk 2077-focused Twitter account included a screengrab from a Reddit post that’s since been deleted where someone had shared an image of the Night City Area Rapid Transport website accessible within the game. The player took the image as a hint about the new metro feature being added, but that apparently isn’t the case based on the reply below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sorry to be the buzz killer but that’s not it. There are no plans to add metro to the game. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) February 16, 2022

Momot replied again right afterwards to say he recognized this “might not be the best news” but that it was better to be transparent and clear up this sort of thing.

As others pointed out in the replies on Reddit and elsewhere, this isn’t actually the first time the picture above has been spotted in the game. It’s been around for a while, actually, with no metro built yet and no metro apparently coming either.

It makes sense though that players who discovered this message recently might’ve taken it as a tease for what’s to come since the game just recently got its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S updates. The patch notes for those consoles’ updates were revealed, too, and are quite extensive with nearly every aspect of the game touched in some way by the myriad of bullet points and bugfixes. Work on the game isn’t done yet, however, with CD Projekt Red already saying that it’s looking into two features players have been asking about as well as other topics.