Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Creator Wins Massive Manga Award

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the best new anime adaptations of 2022. Presenting a new story from the video game by CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077, the series followed a young man named David who attempted to navigate the underworld while discovering the dangers of technology from all sides. While Edgerunners doesn't appear to be receiving a sequel series any time soon, if ever, the creator of the anime series has started a new story and won a major manga award for the new world that they have created.

Creator Rafal Jaki had a background with CD Projekt Red, the company that put Cyberpunk on the map, acting as the Business Development Director for the company. On top of this role, Jaki also worked on the Gwent mini-game that was a major part of the third Witcher game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Following his work on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Rafal got to work on the new manga series, No\Name, with artist Machine Gamu which now has a bright future thanks to its recent manga award win.

No/Name Manga Victory

As confirmed by Rafal Jaki himself via his official social media account, No\Name was able to win the first-ever "Gold Award" which not only nets the creative team one million yen, but also will have the manga series printed on Jump+ and MANGA Plus. With two million manga readers having already tried out the series, No\Name might be on its way to becoming a mover and shaker in the anime world.

No\Name the new manga created by me and @machinegamu just won the first ever awarded Gold Award (1,000,000 JPY + Publication on Jump+ and MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA).



GAMU prepared a special artwork to celebrate 🎉



Having our work in JUMP was a dream come true – thank you to all… pic.twitter.com/RdI3PjHAQU — Rafal Jaki (@GwentBro) November 28, 2023

If you wanted more information on No/Name, the official description for the manga reads as such, "Dark Action Mystery set in Northern Europe where supernatural powers are attributed through a person's name, given to everyone by the government. A man fighting with his wolf companions & a werebear girl investigate a missing child's case for the government-run Naming Agency."

While Edgerunners might not receive a second season due to its "one and done" format, the anime series has helped usher in new players to the game on which it was based. 2077 has taken the opportunity to add a number of Easter Eggs, and even footage, from Edgerunners, going to show how big the Netflix production has become.

Do you think we'll get an anime adaptation of No\Name in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cyberpunk.