Cyberpunk 2077 Update Surprises Players With New Game-Breaking Bug

Cyberpunk 2077's new update is live, and while it makes many major improvements to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia game, it reportedly has also added a game-breaking bug. When Cyberpunk 2077 released last month, it was loaded with bugs, many of which CD Projekt Red has since squashed. However, what it didn't have was many game-breaking bugs, which made the sheer amount of issues easier to stomach. That said, it looks like it has one now.

One of the issues yesterday's update addressed involved a mission dubbed "Down on the Street." While it wasn't common, some players were running into issues where Takemura wouldn't call players, and thus the mission wouldn't progress. That said, there were workarounds to this bug. Post-update, these workarounds aren't needed anymore, but there's a new problem: Takemura will now call, but not say a word. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like there's a clear workaround for this bug, at least at the moment.

However, while there's no one clear, bullet-proof workaround, some players have found one solution that involves calling Judy before Takemura calls, and then when he does, hanging up to do a side mission. After this, you need to wait 24 hours in-game, and Takemura should -- emphasis on should -- call you with something to say. That said, while players have confirmed this does work, others have found it to be ineffective.

There's some slightly good news though, which is that this isn't an issue of save corruption or anything irreversible. So, even if a workaround isn't found, players simply need to wait for the next update rather than restart the entire game.

As always, we will be sure to update the story as additional information comes in, including a comment from CD Projekt Red, who, at the moment of publishing, hasn't addressed the bug.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, PS5, PS4, and Google Stadia.

H/T, Reddit.