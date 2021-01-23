Cyberpunk 2077 Officially the Biggest Digital Launch Ever

✖

From the outside looking in, it would seem that Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have a great launch by any stretch. The game was met with such poor reception on console, in particular, that many retailers started offering refunds. Conversely, PlayStation ended up deleting the game off of its digital storefront altogether. In spite of all of this, Cyberpunk 2077 was still able to help break an all-time record in terms of sales.

According to new information that has recently surfaced, Cyberpunk 2077 was a key factor when it came to digital sales for the month of December 2020. Superdata’s latest report revealed that last month resulted in the highest digital sales period in history. The month saw a 15% increase overall compared to December 2019. Digital sales on PC were specifically much higher than normal. This is largely thanks to Cyberpunk 2077 which was mentioned as being the "biggest game launch of all time based on digital revenue and digital units sold." So in short, the futuristic open-world RPG has been a smash hit.

It’s worth noting that this report doesn’t account for any refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 that may have come about. As such, this finalized data might be a bit off when accounting for the money that CD Projekt (or other entities) may have put back in the hands of purchasers. That being said, the report from Superdata also says that these refunds wouldn’t have drastically changed the game’s total sales.

CD Projekt Red mirrored this statement last month when it revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 had already sold 13 million copies. What’s baffling about this number is that this was a total that even accounted for the refunds. So no matter how you slice it, Cyberpunk 2077 has been a massive success at market even if its reception post-launch has become more negative.

As for more recent developments, CD Projekt Red also released a new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 this week. The update is just one of many that the developer has planned for the coming months. Hopefully, each ensuing patch continues to make the game that much better on all platforms.

At the moment, Cyberpunk 2077 remains available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. A next-gen iteration for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is set to arrive in the latter half of 2021.

[H/T GamesIndustry.biz]