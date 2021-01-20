Cyberpunk 2077 Report Reveals Some Great Cut Content

✖

A new Cyberpunk 2077 report has surfaced, revealing some of the great content CD Projekt Red axed from the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia game during its development. While many think the ambitious open-world RPG began development back in 2013 when it was announced, the bulk of work actually didn't begin until 2016 and over the course of this development the game changed quite a bit. This by itself isn't that noteworthy, as every game changes over the course of development. However, Cyberpunk 2077 changed substantially, and some of the content that ended up being cut sounds great.

For example, at one point, the game was a third-person game and was this way for a while. As you may remember, when CD Projekt Red revealed Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay in 2018, it surprised fans with the game's first-person perspective, and that's because, after The Witcher, many assumed Cyberpunk 2077 would be in third-person. Well, apparently it was at one point.

If you saw that aforementioned gameplay reveal in 2018, you'll remember the game also had wallrunning that was eventually scrapped due to design issues. So, not only was the game originally third-person, but it had wallrunning. The cool-sounding cut content doesn't end there though.

The report also mentions that the game was going to have flying cars, which sounds like a design nightmare, and that probably explains why it was cut.

Lastly, the report mentions the game had car ambushes, though it's not 100 percent clear how this would have been realized. Whatever the case, this, flying cars, and the first-person perspective must have been cut before 2018, because none of it was present in the game's gameplay reveal.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official information, but it's hard to know how far along any of this content was. In other words, was it all truly cut content like wallrunning or was it content that never made it past the conceptual stage? Unfortunately, we may never know, but one thing is clear: Cyberpunk 2077 was not 100 percent the game CD Projekt Red set out to make at the start of development.

H/T, Jason Schreier.