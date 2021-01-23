Cyberpunk 2077 Players Reportedly Receiving Refunds Without Returning Game

✖

Some Cyberpunk 2077 fans have reportedly been receiving refunds without returning the game. Vice spoke to several users who say that they got their money back on the less-than stellar versions of the game, but did not have the digital copies removed from their libraries or have to send the discs back. That fact was a massive point of contention between CD Projekt Red and their audience when the refunds were first announced. Cyberpunk launched and so many were happy to finally get their hands on the title. But, when the bugs started popping up on social media and firsthand accounts swirled, Sony stepped in to do something. They moved on the refunds before things could snowball any further. However, maybe players will feel a little bit better about the game after this week’s huge patch?

CD Projekt Red had to explain the large gap between differing versions of the game. "Cyberpunk 2077 is huge in scope, it features a multitude of custom objects, interacting systems and mechanics," their statement read. "In the game, everything is not stretched out over flat terrain where we can make things less taxing hardware-wise, but condensed in one big city and in a relatively loading-free environment. We made it even more difficult for ourselves by first wanting to make the game look epic on PCs and then adjusting it to consoles — especially old-gens. That was our core assumption. And things did not look super difficult at first, while we knew the hardware gap, ultimately, time has proven that we've underestimated the task."

"We are committed to fixing bugs and crashed and will continue to work and improve the game via future updates to make sure you are enjoying the game regardless of the platform," CD Projekt Red wrote in another statement. "We will use this space to inform you about the progress being made on Cyberpunk 2077's further development, including information about updates and improvements, free DLCs, and more."

"We're still planning on releasing free DLC for the game, just like with The Witcher 3," CD Projekt Red added in their FAQ section. "However, we have decided that our priority is working on the most important fixes and updates. We will be releasing the free DLC afterwards — we'll have more to say about that in the coming months."

Have you gotten your Cyberpunk refund yet, if you wanted one? Let us know down in the comments!