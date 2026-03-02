Cyberpunk 2077 Should Soon Be Easier to Access Than Ever

A new tease has indicated that Cyberpunk 2077 should soon be easier to play than ever. Although it launched in a rough state back in 2020, CD Projekt Red eventually turned things around in a big way with Cyberpunk 2077. Now, it’s considered one of the best RPGs of the decade and only improved further with its Phantom Liberty expansion. For those who still haven’t played Cyberpunk 2077 but have wanted to, a new opportunity should be right around the corner that would make it incredibly simple to access for many.

As of today, Xbox posted a new message on social media that seems to indicate that Cyberpunk 2077 will soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass. The publisher didn’t announce this outright, but it shared an image of a fake email that inconspicuously had the letter “V” standing by itself and bolded in a sentence. For those unaware, V is the name of the protagonist from Cyberpunk 2077, which suggests that it’s bound for Game Pass quite soon.

You can see the tease for yourself here:

Something v cool is coming soon… pic.twitter.com/nO8xfHcufa — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) March 2, 2026

If Cyberpunk 2077 is bound for Xbox Game Pass, it should end up being added at some point in the next week or two. Xbox hasn’t yet announced its new additions to Game Pass for March 2026, but this will change within the coming day. Whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 is only confined to the Ultimate tier of Game Pass, or if Phantom Liberty will be accessible as well, is still unknown.

Is Cyberpunk 2077 Worth Playing?

So, should you play Cyberpunk 2077 via Xbox Game Pass if you haven’t before? The answer is an easy and resounding yes. CD Projekt Red has upgraded just about every element of the game over the past few years to the point that it’s drastically different from how it was upon its arrival. As such, there has quite literally never been a better time to play Cyberpunk 2077 than now as it’s more polished and refined than it ever has been.

In fact, once Cyberpunk 2077 joins Xbox Game Pass, it will quickly become one of the best games on the entire service. Not only does this help make the value proposition of Game Pass that much better, but it also gives millions of subscribers a top-notch RPG to play for themselves.

