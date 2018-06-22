Cyberpunk 2077 to Be Optimized for Both Xbox One X and PS4 Pro, PC Has Priority

Cyberpunk 2077, though a few years away still, is on the minds of many – and for good reason! We recently got our hands on the title during E3, as well as an interview with the dev team behind the incredibly impressive RPG experience. We learned a lot, but many PlayStation fans were wondering if the prioritization seen over in Team Xbox would affect them at all. Luckily, it doesn’t look like that’s the case.

“It’s running on a high-spec PC,” CD Projekt RED’s CEO Marcin Iwinski told GamesIndustry.biz. “It’s the next generation of our own proprietary engine – and speaking frankly, we’re still working on the rendering so I hope we can get more [out of it]. The current gen consoles are really powerful, especially talking about Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. We’ll do our best to maximize for those, but it’s too early to say exactly what we can achieve – and the PC version will always be above that, because it’s constantly upgraded and improved in terms of the hardware we can gain access to. But it should look great on current consoles.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both the Xbox One X and the PlayStation 4 Pro are both incredibly powerful systems, on par with a decent gaming PC. Though the PC “will always be above that” in terms of priority, its is fantastic to see them dedicated to all three major platforms to deliver the most exciting experience possible.

Want even more Cyberpunk 2077 goodness? You read more about our thoughts on the game right here from our hour demo with the highly anticipated new title.

For more about the game itself, as per CD Projekt RED themselves:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game.

With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”