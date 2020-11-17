Cyberpunk 2077 Releases New Xbox Series X Gameplay

✖

Cyberpunk 2077’s current release date seems closer than ever before with both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X now out and less than a month to go before the new game launches. As a follow-up to the launch week for the new consoles, CD Projekt Red released some new footage from Cyberpunk 2077 being played on both the Xbox One X and the Xbox Series X so that those planning on getting game on one of those consoles can see what the differences will look like when you play.

The gameplay clips below that total nearly 10 minutes of gameplay were released on Tuesday as a special segment in the ongoing Night City Wire series. The footage from the game focuses mainly on two different quests and features combat, driving, and the conversation systems that’ll govern how players interact with other characters and how those characters respond to players’ actions and words.

Throughout the gameplay, you can see in the top-left corner which platform the game is being played on to see the differences between the systems. It’s not quite as good an indicator of the changes as a direct side-by-side comparison would be, but it’s the best look yet that we’ve gotten at the two consoles and how the experience will differ.

As for the specifics on what exactly will be different on the next-gen versions and specifically on the Xbox Series X, CD Projket Red has not yet provided the finer details on what’ll be different. We’ve seen other games boast about better framerates, shorter loading times, ray tracing, and special features supported by things like the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller, but we’ve yet to have the exhaustive list of Cyberpunk 2077’s upgrades confirmed. We do at least know that those buying the game on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms will get free upgrades though, so you’ll be able to continue onto the current generation without issue.

Since this new gameplay footage was a special installment in the Night City Wire series, it means Cyberpunk 2077’s fans still have one more release to look forward to this week. There’s still a full episode of Night City Wire planned for November 19th that’ll give us a more in-depth look at Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand role as well as the music in the game, so expect that to drop soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to launch on December 10th.