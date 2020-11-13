Next Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Will Focus on Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand

✖

CD Projekt Red shared the first details on the next Night City Wire stream planned for Cyberpunk 2077 and said that Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand will be a big part of the event. We’ll learn more about the NPC Reeves portrays in Cyberpunk 2077 and will hear more of the music players will be listening to when they’re patrolling the streets of Night City along with other topics that haven’t been confirmed yet. This new Night City Wire stream is scheduled to take place on November 19th.

Cyberpunk 2077’s next Night City Wire event will be Episode 5 in the series with others before it showing off different parts of the game like the vehicles, factions, and more. We were supposed to learn more about the game’s music in one of these past streams, but after that portion of the events was bumped to a later date, we’ll now hear more about that and Johnny Silverhand next week.

Yo, choombas! Get ready for episode 5 of #NightCityWire! We’ll talk about our favourite rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, share a variety of Night City's tunes and a lot more. It's going to be a big one! Save the date: Thursday, Nov 19th, 6PM CET See you on https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc! pic.twitter.com/1AW1wUBGVA — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 13, 2020

We’ve learned details about Reeves’ character in the past to show how he fits into the Cyberpunk 2077 plot and have also seen him numerous times in different promos for the game. Aside from his on-stage appearance that announced he’d be a part of the game, we’ve seen him in commercials for Cyberpunk 2077 and have already seen him get action figures modeled after his in-game character. Perhaps he’ll make an appearance himself during the stream, but if not, we’ll at least learn more about Johnny Silverhand.

If the November 19th date for Cyberpunk 2077 looks like a familiar one, it’s because that’s when the game was supposed to release before it was delayed once more in October. Its November release date would’ve had it out just in time for more people to get their next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles in to take advantage of the consoles’ power, though the game itself will not have a dedicated PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X version right when it launches. Its new December release date means we’ve still got a while to wait, but hopefully more people will be equipped with those new consoles by then to benefit from better load times and other improvements.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now scheduled to release on December 10th.