Troy Baker Again Teases Interest in Daredevil Video Game

Fans have been clamoring for a video game starring Daredevil for quite some time, and it seems that actor Troy Baker is once again expressing his interest in portraying the character. On Twitter, the actor shared a Tweet from a fan requesting a game starring Daredevil, voiced by Baker. Baker did not comment on the Tweet, instead quote tweeting it, letting a lone emoji do the talking for him. Whether this is just another expression of interest, or something more, remains to be seen. This is not the first time that Baker has expressed an interest in the role; last year, Baker directly lobbied Bill Rosemann on Twitter, prompting rumors of a game starring the hero.

The Tweet from Baker can be found embedded below.

Given the exchange between Baker and Rosemann, it's hard to imagine anyone other than the actor being offered the role, should it become available. It would not be the actor's first time portraying a character in a Marvel video game, either. Last year, Baker voiced Bruce Banner in Marvel's Avengers, and Simon Krieger in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The actor has also appeared in a number of other Marvel games, including Disney Infinity and LEGO Marvel Superheroes.

Daredevil has appeared as a playable character in a number of games over the years, but has had just one starring role, in a game released on Game Boy Advance. A game starring the character was planned for PS2, Xbox and PC back in 2003, but the game was cancelled before it was completed. The title would have been based on the comics, as opposed to the film that released that same year. Footage of the game's PC build resurfaced last year, offering a number of details on the cancelled project.

There's a lot of potential for a game based on Daredevil, and it would be excellent to see characters like Bullseye, Elektra, and Purple Man appear in a game alongside him. For now, fans (and Troy Baker) will just have to wait and hope that a game starring Marvel's Man Without Fear eventually sees the light of day!

Would you like to see a game based on Daredevil? Do you think Troy Baker would do well as Matt Murdock? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!