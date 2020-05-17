Is Troy Baker Teasing a Daredevil Video Game?

✖

Update: Bill Rosemann has tweeted a clarification, indicating that a Daredevil game is not currently in development, at this time.

From the office of Nelson & Murdock: While Bill greatly admires the Man Without Fear, there is no Daredevil game in development. Bill’s tweet to @TroyBakerVA was an acknowledgment of their shared desire about creating said game & he apologizes for any confusion his tweet created. pic.twitter.com/tFI2LiqquD — Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) May 17, 2020

Original story follows below.

It might be a while before Marvel recasts the role of Matt Murdock for the big screen, but one actor has once again expressed his interest in portraying the character in a video game: Troy Baker, best known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us, and its upcoming sequel! On Twitter, Baker made an interesting comment about his dream superhero game, while tagging Bill Rosemann, of Marvel Games. In Rosemann's response, he referred to Baker as "a man without fear." Whether or not this is just some playful banter between the two, or something more meaningful, remains to be seen.

Baker does not expressly mention Daredevil in the tweet, but he has gone on record about his desire to portray the character in the past, so it's not hard to make the connection. In fact, the exchange between Baker and Rosemann resulted in a number of fans on Twitter expressing their interest in a game starring Marvel's Man Without Fear. If Marvel Games doesn't have plans for the character at the moment, responses like these could encourage the company to pursue something more concrete.

It would certainly be interesting to see Daredevil receive a starring role in a video game! Given the success of Marvel's Spider-Man on PlayStation 4, it's not hard to imagine that a similar game centered on Daredevil could find some success. Of course, the Batman Arkham games might be a better template for a Daredevil game, given the fact that the two heroes have a bit in common. Regardless of the approach, the character could provide compelling fodder for a video game.

You, sir, are clearly a man without fear. — Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) May 17, 2020

While Daredevil has been around since 1964, the character hasn't had what anyone would consider an illustrious video game career. The character has made multiple cameo appearances (both as Daredevil and as Matt Murdock), and has been playable in a number of games, including Lego Marvel Super Heroes and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. However, the character has only headlined a video game once before, in a Game Boy Advance tie-in released to coincide with the 2003 Daredevil movie. It certainly seems like a new game starring the character is more than overdue!

