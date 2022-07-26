Dark Souls PC Servers Seemingly Returning Soon

It looks like the PC servers for the Dark Souls series could be coming back online at a time in the near future. Earlier this year, Bandai Namco announced that it would be forced to take down the servers for Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls 2, and Dark Souls 3 following the discovery of a security concern. And while the publisher has since provided updates about when these servers could be coming back online, they have continued to remain down for the past six months. Luckily, it looks like this might not be the case for much longer.

As spotted by Lance McDonald, a new update to the SteamDB page of Dark Souls 3 seems to suggest that Bandai Namco recently pushed out an update for the game to some users. In all likelihood, this update is tied to the PC servers and is a way for Bandai to test out some new functions with the game's online component. It's not yet clear when this same update could roll out to all players, but the fact that Bandai Namco has given Dark Souls 3 its first update in five years suggests that things are advancing in a promising manner behind the scenes.

Bandai Namco have pushed a new Dark Souls 3 update to folks with access to some of the debug branches on Steam for the first time in many years. Probably testing new patches for upcoming server restoration. pic.twitter.com/v6o4DrJ5io — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 23, 2022

At this point in time, Bandai Namco has yet to commit to a return date of any sort for the PC servers of any Dark Souls games. The publisher made clear early in 2022 that its first priority was to see the smooth release of Elden Ring, above all else. With Elden Ring's development now having slowed down, though, it seems like the focus has returned to fixing these Dark Souls titles. Hopefully, it won't take too much longer for all three games to return online and become fully accessible to those on PC as it was before.

How much longer do you think the Dark Souls trilogy will be plagued by these server troubles on PC? And has this issue affected you whatsoever in recent months? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

