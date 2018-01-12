Dark Souls Remastered Will be Half Off for Owners of the Prepare to Die Edition (UPDATED)

Update: A rep from Bandai Namco has stated that the information is incorrect and that the 50% addition was a product of photoshop.

It was a big day today for announcements. Not only did those longstanding rumors of a Dark Souls remaster finally come to fruition, but Nintendo Switch owners can get in on the brutal action as well! For those that are looking to scoop it up on PC, however, there’s even better news – half off original price news.

For Steam users that already own the Prepare to Die edition of the game, the Dark Souls Remastered title will be 50% off of the original price which brings it down to a super affordable $19.99 price tag! That’s a smart move on Bandai Namco’s part, and an awesome way to reward loyal fans of the franchise!

Seems owners of Dark Souls on Steam get a 50% discount on the remaster, cool! pic.twitter.com/V9jvRszhaP — Dan (@J4g3r) January 11, 2018

Immediately fans of the dark title responded to the initial tweet sporting the listing by stating that this just might be the final push towards “double dipping,” meaning buying it more than once. We can’t blame them. Especially considering how well the Skyrim and DOOM ports handled on the Nintendo’s hybrid console, there are quite a few reasons to pick this title up on multiple platforms.

According to Bandai’s main website:

Then, there was fire. Re-experience the critically acclaimed, genre-defining game that started it all. Beautifully remastered, return to Lordran in stunning high-definition detail running at 60fps. Dark Souls Remastered includes the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.

DEEP AND DARK UNIVERSE

• Delve into an epic dark fantasy universe stricken by decline and the Curse. Explore its intricate world design – full of hidden passages, dungeons and secrets – and uncover its deeply rooted lore.

EACH END IS A NEW BEGINNING

• Each playthrough surprises you with new challenges and unexpected facets of the game. Don’t bet on completing the game only once.



GAMEPLAY RICHNESS AND POSSIBILITIES

• Hundreds of unique combinations of weaponry, armor, magic and crafting options to create your own playstyle and gaming experience.



SENSE OF LEARNING, MASTERING AND ACCOMPLISHMENT

• From your first steps to mastery, build your character while refi ning your playing skills. Learn to strategize freely and experience therewarding taste of overcoming daunting foes.



THE WAY OF THE MULTIPLAYER (UP TO 6 PLAYERS WITH DEDICATED SERVERS)*

• Whatever your motivations are to play online – collaboration or confrontation, support or betrayal – you’ll find your true home among the nine covenants. Which allegiance will you choose?

Dark Souls Remastered will be slashing its way onto Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on May 25th.