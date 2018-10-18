‘Darksiders 3’ Play Length, Technical Features Revealed

We’re just a little over a month away from the return of the Darksiders franchise, as the long-awaited third chapter is nearly upon us. And thanks to THQ, we know just how much time we’ll need to set aside in order to partake in Fury’s debut adventure.

WCCFTech recently got a chance to speak with Reinhard Pollice, who serves as business and product development director for THQ Nordic, who confirmed just how long it’ll take to get you through Darksiders III. He noted, “Playtime is always a tricky question as it depends on numerous factors. On average, we would say somewhere around 15-hours-plus, which is similar to the first Darksiders.”

While that may be a disappointment compared to, say, the 60-plus hours it’ll take you to get through Red Dead Redemption 2 later this month, there are still a number of fans that can’t wait to dig into the post-apocalypse that Gunfire Games will be offering next month. (Myself included.)

On top of that, some technical features for Darksiders III were also confirmed by Pollice. He noted that the game will support High Dynamic range (HDR displays), perfect for those that have a 4K television. And on top of that, he broke down the specifics to get the game up and running on PC, which you can find below:

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10 64 bit



Processor: Intel Core i5-2400, AMD FX-6100, or better



Memory: 6 GB RAM



Graphics: Recent Shader Model 5 GPU with 2 GB VRAM



DirectX: Version 11



Storage: 15 GB available space

Judging by the data above, it doesn’t look like the game is going to take a heaping amount of space on the hard drive, although download size for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 hasn’t been confirmed just yet. We’ll have to wait and see how those pan out in the weeks ahead.

Here’s a recap of the storyline behind Darksiders III, just in case you need a reminder:

“Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.”

Darksiders III releases on November 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. That gives you time to get caught up with other chapters in the franchise, as both Darksiders: Warmastered Edition and Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, are available now!