‘Darksiders III: Blades and Whip Edition’ Comes With Remastered Versions of First Games

Need another incentive for going all in to Darksiders III’s Blades and Whip Edition later this month? I mean, besides the blades and whip, obviously. How about the older games in the series, back like never before.

THQ Nordic has announced that both Darksiders: Warmastered Edition and Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition are both going through the “enhanced” treatment, which offers native 4K support for both Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro. But on top of that, it reminded players that they can get the games free with the purchase of the Blades and Whip Edition. (And if you already own them, they should be updated automatically.)

In fact, by pre-ordering the game, players can go ahead and jump in to Darksiders: Warmastered Edition‘s enhanced version now, while Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition will be available later this month with its enhanced fixes. That’s not too shabby a deal at all, and will get you ready for the third chapter of the series in time for its arrival later this month.

The package also comes with the full Darksiders III game, along with bonus pre-order armor and two yet-to-be-disclosed DLC packs that will probably get more details leading up to the game’s release. They’re likely to continue Fury’s adventure as she goes on, and we’ll let you know where she goes from here as soon as the content is revealed.

The Swords & Whip Edition of the game can be pre-ordered here for PlayStation 4; and here for Xbox One. Though it runs $89.99 in price, you get a good amount of extras for the money, along with access to Darksiders right off the bat. And considering the Deluxe Edition of the game isn’t much cheaper, this is the best way to go. No word yet if the Steam/PC version will be getting the same deal, but we’ll keep you informed.

We’ll let you know when Darksiders II gets the “enhanced” treatment, but we can’t wait to see what it has to offer. You can read more about the game’s various editions here, in case you want to see what your options are.

Darksiders III releases on November 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.