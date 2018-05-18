Days Gone Devs Discuss Uncharted Inspiration, The Last of Us Comparisons

A lot of information has come up in recent weeks about the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone. The devs have discussed how they overcame “Zombie Fatigue” in an oversaturated market, while also sharing more about how the world works and the dangers it hides. Now we’re getting an even closer look at the open-world set up and how it was inspired by games such as Uncharted, while also halting the talk of being a The Last of Us Part II clone.

Bend Studio recently sat down with Game Informer to talk about what it was like to pick and choose incredible games to draw inspiration from, and how that challenged the way they approached the game’s narrative. From taking the parts of Uncharted’s story-telling mechanics, to making sure that people know they aren’t a Last of Us clone – the studio wants people to know what they have is unique.

“Imagine if this were like Uncharted… A 20-hour game that is very linear and it has a bunch of setpieces and it goes from beginning to end. We wanted to try to have that, but have that in an open world.” Sounds pretty amazing, to be honest!

To compete with the rising trend of open-world games, this is what the Creative Director had to say about how Days Gone will be able to stand out among the rest:

“You don’t have to go find faction wars, and get involved in that,” mentioned John Garvin. “You can be on your way to a mission and get knocked off your bike by a Runner, which is an infected wolf, and the same time, you’re running low on gas, and you’ve done a bunch of squirreling around off-road, and your bike’s damaged.

“So, the story’s something like 30 hours, but it’s going to take a lot longer than that, because things are going to happen to you along the way depending on how careful you are, depending on how much you pay attention. I don’t know of any other open world game that does that.”

For those that are still hesitant to give yet another undead title a try, he had one final message just for you:

“I would say the overall message for skeptics is that we are not the zombie game you think we are.” According to Garvin, one of the best ways for fans to dispel suspicion that it’s just going to be another drab open world post-apocalyptic affair with the undead is to “play it and see what you think.”

Days Gone does not currently have a release date at this time.