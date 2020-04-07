Watch WWE’s Xavier Woods Pitch a Wonder Twins Red Son Campaign for DC Universe All Star Games (Exclusive)

DC Universe’s DC All Star Games gave fans some hilarious moments throughout its first season, and now fans who don’t currently subscribe to DC Universe can get in on the fun too, as the whole first season is available to stream for free. That said, we are really hoping for a season 2, and from this exclusive first look clip of DC Daily, it would seem WWE‘s Xavier Woods and Freddie Prinze Jr definitely have something in mind. That would be a campaign focused on the Wonder Twins as they try to take down Red Son Superman, but this time around we’re not just talking twins here. If Woods had his way, all the players would be part of a larger Wonder Twins family, and now we kind of want to see this happen.

“I want to fight Red Son Superman, but we have to be all related and we all have to be in the Wonder Twin family,” Woods said. Prinze Jr added “Wonder Cousins”, with Woods responding “the Wonder Extended Family”

Woods also had some ideas for how the powers would work, saying “Yes, and your powers only work if you are next to one of your siblings.”

Prinze Jr added, “But you’re more powerful if you’re next to all of them.”

“That’s where teamwork comes into play against the Red Son Superman, BAM!”, Woods exclaimed.

I mean, that does sound like an amazing idea for a campaign, and even if we don’t get that exact setup, we do love the premise.

You can find the official description for DC Universe All Star Games below.

“This new anthology series brings famous DC fans together to play a variety of games in the increasingly popular gaming show genre. Season One features a nostalgic role-playing adventure, The Breakfast League, from Executive Producers Freddie Prinze, Jr. and Sam Witwer.

DC HEROES, the famous post-crisis role-playing game, sets the stage for the first season in which Vanessa Marshall, Clare Grant and WWE superstar Xavier Woods also join as players. Set in the same 80s era as when the game was first published, the five participants role-play as a group of high schoolers stuck in Saturday detention. As they improv their way through a variety of situations familiar to fans of beloved movies from that time period, they soon discover their destinies as the world’s greatest super-heroes.”

You can now stream DC Universe All Star Games on DC Universe without even needing a subscription right here.