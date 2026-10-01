$70 PC Games Now Available for Free on Epic Games Store

To kick off October 2026, Epic Games has two new free PC games on the Epic Games Store, available from October 1 and October 8. One of these games is one of the all-time great video games, and it normally costs $30. The other is a 2020 adventure game that retails at $40. Combined, there is $70 in savings for PC users with an Epic Games Store account, the latter of which costs nothing. If claimed before October 8, each PC game is free to keep in your EGS library perpetually. After this deadline, each will revert to its respective normal price and be replaced with two new free games.

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One of these two new free Epic Games Store games, the more notable one, is System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster. Incidentally, this is the cheaper of the two games. System Shock 2, for those that do not know, is a 1999 action RPG from Irrational Games and Looking Glass Studios. It was also created by Ken Levine, best known for creating System Shock’s spiritual successor, BioShock. A PC-only release, System Shock 2 was a genre- and generation-defining game, as evidenced by its 92 on Metacritic and its many awards. In 2025, it was remastered, and it’s this version that is free. The other free Epic Games Store free game is lesser known. That game is Buried Stars, a 2020 adventure game from Studio Largo and Line Games Corporation. For the sake of comparison, it has an 83 on Metacritic, which is much lower, but still a very solid score.

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster

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System Shock 2 is an immersive sim that blends RPG and FPS mechanics with cross-play co-op multiplayer. The game picks up in the year 2114, when you awake from cryo sleep on the Von Braun, an FTL ship. The problem is you don’t remember who you are or where you are when you awake. And something has gone terribly wrong. Deadly robots and hybrid mutants have taken over, while the few remaining crew desperately try to survive. And it’s all seemingly the result of SHODAN, an AI who has taken over with plans to destroy mankind.

Buried Stars

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Buried Stars is a mystery adventure game that picks up when a live broadcast of a survival audition show is interrupted when the building suddenly collapses. Trapped beneath the rubble, the remaining contestants and crew have to find out what happened and discover who is responsible. It’s a pretty unique premise, and it shows in the game. And you have to really like the premise and story because it’s the driving force in the game. Because it is a visual novel, gameplay is pretty limited.