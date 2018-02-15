De Blob Bringing Painting Joy To The Nintendo Switch This Year

A few years ago, THQ published an engaging 3D platforming/adventure game called de Blob, where the goal of the game was to color lifeless, colorless worlds with all sorts of shades, thanks to a lead character that could dip himself in different paints. The result was an engaging trip that really did the trick when it initially released on Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC.

Since then, THQ Nordic has re-released the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, for a new generation of players to enjoy. But, soon enough, Nintendo Switch owners will be able to get a turn as well.

The publisher has confirmed that the remastered version of the game will come to Nintendo’s platform sometime this year, though a certain date wasn’t specified.

Here’s the general description and the features that are included in de Blob, so you know what kind of adventure you’re in for!

The evil I.N.K.T. Corporation has declared ‘Color is a Crime!’ and leeched Chroma City of all its beauty and interest. The race to rescue Chroma City has just begun, and only de Blob can save the world from a black-and-white future with his unique abilities to color the world back to life.

de Blob: Flip, bounce and smash your way past the all-powerful I.N.K.T. Corporation to launch a revolution and save Chroma City from a future without color

Long Live Color! Join the Color Revolutionaries in the resistance against Comrade Black and his diabolical array of hot plates, electric shocks, and ink turrets

Free The Citizens: Free your friends from a black and white world by painting the city back to life as you dodge ink cannons, flatten I.N.K.T. tanks and outsmart Inky soldiers

Multiplayer: Compete to control Chroma City in 4-player split screen in eight different multiplayer modes

Save your City: Paint Chroma City’s towering skyscrapers, expansive bridges and massive landmarks in your own style using custom colors, patterns and soundtracks

Pricing for the game hasn’t been revealed yet either, but the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions go for $19.99, so there’s a good chance we’ll see the Switch version retail for that as well. We’ll see as we get closer to release! UPDATE: The game is available to pre-order on Amazon for $29.99. The 20% discount for Prime members may or may not be added in the coming days. Either way you’re covered with the pre-order guarantee.

