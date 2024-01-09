Dead by Daylight Reveals Alan Wake DLC

Alan Wake is coming to Dead by Daylight with a first look at the crossover shared this week in a new trailer from Behaviour Interactive. Announced on Tuesday, Alan Wake himself will be brought over into The Fog of Dead by Daylight towards the end of the month on January 30th. Only a brief trailer has been shown off so far, however, so we don't yet know what kinds of perks Alan Wake will be bringing with him to Dead by Daylight.

This isn't technically the very first look at the crossover since we got a teaser for it on Monday, but that tease only led to speculation about an Alan Wake crossover rather than an outright confirmation. If this Dead by Daylight x Alan Wake DLC follows the typical pattern most DLCs for the game typically do, we'll soon see a gameplay trailer for the crossover as well as a breakdown of the character's Survivor perks once he's playable on the game's test servers.

Dead by Daylight's Alan Wake DLC

Alan Wake will indeed be a Survivor in Dead by Daylight for those who might not've guessed yet or wondered how he'd be implemented. And so far, he's the only part of the DLC that's been confirmed. The most involved Dead by Daylight DLCs include a new Chapter, Killer, and map all in one bundle, but sometimes, DLCs only contain either a Killer or a Survivor by themselves. The Alien DLC, for example, included all three parts, but the Chucky DLC had only Chucky (and the Bride of Chucky via cosmetics) as a Killer. The end of the trailer shown above says only that Alan Wake will be a Survivor, so right now, that's all we should expect from the DLC.

While the DLC is just broadly referred to as the Alan Wake Chapter right now, it looks as though the version of the character used here is based on his Alan Wake 2 appearance which makes sense seeing as how it's the most recent and familiar version now. While his perks have yet to be detailed, they'll most likely play up his investigative strengths and his resourcefulness seen in Alan Wake and Alan Wake 2.

Over on Remedy Entertainment's site, the Alan Wake 2 creators shared what appears to be a snippet from the text we'll see in Dead by Daylight's lore for the character which lines up with his dialogue in the trailer.

"As I searched for a way out, memories of a script I wrote for Night Springs about a fog-engulfed place flooded back, an excerpt from Alan Wake's "Lost Manuscript" said. "Surrounded by the same fog, I became a pawn-trapped. I must find a way out. Rewriting that script is key."

Remedy also confirmed that the actors behind the character will lend their talents once more to Alan Wake.

"True to the essence of Alan Wake, actors Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta lend their likeness and voice to Dead by Daylight's Alan Wake Chapter. Players will hear brand-new, original voice lines as Alan Wake confronts his latest deadly challenge in The Fog."

Dead by Daylight's Alan Wake DLC releases on January 30th.