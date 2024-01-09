Warhammer: Age of Sigmar Fans Think New Game Mode Is Coming

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar fans think a new game mode is on the way, thanks to the recent announcement of a new boxed set. This week, Games Workshop announced a new "Spearhead: Stormcast Eternals" boxed set containing 16 miniatures representing the reborn magic-infused warriors of Sigmar. Included in the set is Yndrasta the Celestial Spear, a hero character originally introduced in the Dominion launch box for Age of Sigmar's current edition, as well as a Stormstrike Chariot and a set of Annihilator and Vanguisher units.

According to Games Workshop, the new box is meant to give players a "balanced fighting force" right out of the box. And that comment (as well as the fact that Games Workshop plans to release more Spearhead boxes in the future) has fans talking that a new game mode is on the way.

Last year, Games Workshop introduced a new Combat Patrol game mode, meant to provide a more straightforward way for players to try out Warhammer 40K. Players could buy a Combat Patrol box containing a smaller army force (the equivalent to about 500 points of characters) and put it into a Combat Patrol game as soon as it was built and painted. The new game mode has proved popular, not only because it's much quicker than a full game of Warhammer 40K, but also because players don't have to worry about list builds and purchasing an expensive army to play.

Since then, fans have speculated that a similar game mode would come out for Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, given the popularity of the Combat Patrol format. With the launch of the new Spearhead box, many think that the game mode could be announced as soon as the Las Vegas Open later this month. We'll see if this is just a new introductory box or the harbinger of a whole new way to play Warhammer: Age of Sigmar.