Dead by Daylight Reveals April Fools' Day Limited Time Mode

Over the last few years, video game companies have been upping their game when it comes to April Fools' Day. While April 1st still sees a lot of fake announcements, developers are increasingly using the day as an excuse to reveal special themes and limited time events. Dead by Daylight is doing just that this year with "My Little Oni," a new event that's live right now, and will only be available through April 3rd at 6 a.m. PT. During the event, players will be shrunk to microscopic size, and they'll have to dodge attacks from The Oni, who will be towering over them.

A trailer for the event can be found below.

The smaller player size means that it will be a lot harder to access just about anything else on the map. There are no items, chests, or pallets that can be used to help them out. Instead, players can only access generators as a means of escape. As a result, things should be a lot more difficult! Interestingly enough, the fact that this was announced on April Fools' Day has led to a lot of speculation that the mode doesn't actually exist! However, Behaviour Interactive has confirmed that this is an actual thing that's happening this year, but players will have to act fast if they want to get in on the festivities!

Dead by Daylight Patch 7.6.2

In addition to the new mode, Dead by Daylight patch 7.6.2 has gone live. The new patch includes updates for The Huntress and The Clown, as well as several bug fixes. Full patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

CONTENT

Killer Updates

The Clown

Add-Ons:

Sticky Soda Bottle:

Increases Invigoration's effect by 2% (rework).

Cheap Gin Bottle:

Increases Invigoration's effect by 3% (rework).

The Huntress

Leather Loop:

Hatchet hits grant 2% Haste for 5 seconds (rework).

Infantry Belt:

Hatchet hits grant 3% Haste for 5 seconds (rework).

BUG FIXES

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused The Unknown's lunge to be shorter than other Killers.

Fixed an issue that caused The Unknown to not see a black screen when teleporting to a Hallucination currently being interacted with by a Survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivors to clip into the ground when locker interrupted by The Unknown.

Fixed an issue that caused The Spirit to see hidden items on Survivors in lockers after phasing.

Fixed an issue that caused The Cenobite's Power not to interrupt healing actions.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor appeared to float and disappear when being hooked by The Good Guy.

Fixed an issue that caused The Cannibal camera to clip and see through lockers or walls at the end of is chainsaw animation.

Fixed an issue that caused a stretched texture on The Doctor's Blood Shock Outfit head during his lobby menu animation.

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue in the Underground Complex where the placement of the hook in the portal room would not be accessible to the survivors.

Fixed an issue in the Underground Complex where The Trapper could hide Bear Traps in rubble.

Fixed issues where the salt circle would not appear properly in the basement.

Fixed an issue where a chest or Killer items would clip in lockers or blockers in the Underground Complex.

Fixed an issue in Dead Dawg Saloon where a Generator could not be repaired on one side.

Fixed an issue in Garden of Joy where where the Dream Snare would be placed under the floor.

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused Dwight's 'Tight Tights' pants jingle sound to be heard by all players when rotating in the menus.

Platforms

Fixed an issue on Epic where some player's Grade could be visible in the Tally scoreboard under certain circumstances.

Are you planning to check out this limited time mode in Dead by Daylight? What do you think of the concept? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!