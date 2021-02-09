Dead by Daylight's Mid-Chapter Update Changes 3 Killers

✖

Behaviour Interactive launched its big Mid-Chapter Update for Dead by Daylight this week to tide players over until the next DLC release changes things further. This update has a few changes that have been previewed in the past such as the update for the Killer known as the Clown that gives him a revamped power with several similarly modified add-ons. Two other Killers, the Wraith and the Trapper, were also affected by the update through some balance changes that adjusted their unique powers.

The Clown received the bulk of the attention from the Mid-Chapter Update that’s now available to download across all platforms. As part of the changes tested previously within the game’s test servers, the Clown now has a second type of bottle that he can throw which releases an “Antidote” that speeds up anyone who passes through the resulting fumes. It’s both a boon and a trap for Survivors depending on how the Clown plays his hand.

Both the Wraith and the Trapper received some lesser but still notable changes. You can see all of those outlined in the “Balance” portion of the patch notes below with the full patch notes readable through the Dead by Daylight forums.

The Clown

Power

Clown now has two types of bottles: Tonic and Antidote.

Tap Secondary Power to switch which will be thrown

Hold Secondary Power to reload bottles

Reload time is now 3 seconds (down from 5 seconds)

Antidote bottles

Release a gray cloud that activates and turns yellow after 2.5 seconds

Antidote clouds last a total of 7.5 seconds and are smaller than Tonic clouds

Overlapping Antidote and Tonic clouds causes both to disappear

Survivors and The Clown gain the "Invigorated" status effect when they touch the Antidote cloud

Invigorated grants 10% movement speed bonus for 5 seconds

An Intoxicated Survivor touching a yellow Antidote cloud is no longer intoxicated

Tonic clouds remain unchanged

Addons

Party Bottle: Thrown bottles emit confetti when shattering (was Ether 5 Vol%)

Fingerless Parade Gloves: Bottles are thrown with a different arc that doesn't go as high but goes further

Smelly Inner Soles: Greater move speed bonus when reloading (was Common, now Rare)

Solvent Jug: Moderately increases the Invigorated effect duration

Thick Cork Stopper: Smaller reload time reduction

Spirit of Hartshorn: Moderately expands The Antidote cloud area (was Ether 10 Vol%)

VHS Porn: Swaps yellow and purple color of Antidote and Tonic effects (was Rare, now is Common)

Cigar Box: When any player becomes Invigorated, they see all other players' auras within a 16m radius

Garish Makeup Kit: Considerably increases Invigorated Effect duration

Tattoo's Middle Finger: Auras of Intoxicated or Invigorated survivors are revealed to you for 6 seconds

Audio

The Clown now has his own Terror Radius & Chase music.

The Trapper

Escaping from a Bear Trap now has a 1/6 (16.6%) chance of succeeding on each attempt, but is capped at a maximum of 6 attempts

Addons that reduce the chance of escape increase the maximum number of attempts as well as reducing the chance per attempt

The Wraith