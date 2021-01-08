Dead by Daylight Is Updating Another Killer

✖

Behaviour Interactive shared the latest on Dead by Daylight as part of the game’s latest developer update and confirmed that The Clown is the next Killer in line for significant gameplay changes. As part of the Mid-Chapter Update, Behaviour Interactive said it’ll be releasing a gameplay update for The Clown that’ll give him a new weapon added to his ability in addition to the existing Afterpiece Tonic. The Killer’s add-ons have similarly been updated, but we haven’t yet learned what those will look like.

The new ability being added to The Clown’s kit will be called the “Afterpiece Antidote,” a throwable that has positive effects for a change. Players can swap between it or the Afterpiece Tonic, and once you throw the new ability, it grants a movement speed buff.

“Our resident funny man has been cooking something up,” Behaviour Interactive said. “Introducing the Afterpiece Antidote: This new throwable bottle shatters and releases a delayed yellow gas. Once the gas activates, anyone who steps in the gas receives a 10% movement speed bonus. Like your Tonic, this effect lingers for a few seconds after leaving the gas. You can swap between Tonics and Antidotes by tapping the Active Ability button at any time.”

The catch with the Afterpiece Antidote is it can apparently speed up Survivors, too, and can also cure the negative effects of the Afterpiece Tonic. Those aren’t particularly helpful uses for The Clown, but Behaviour Interactive proposed some ways The Clown can use these effects to his advantage through some mind games.

“‘Antidote’ isn’t just a name!” the preview of The Clown’s update said. “They will also cure any negative effects from the Afterpiece Tonic, so you’ll want to be careful where you throw them. They may make you faster, but a poorly thrown bottle will make the Survivor faster as well. Or you may want to lure a Survivor to an area with no pallets remaining with a juicy Antidote. But remember: If the two gases collide, they will neutralize each other and disappear.”

One could imagine that The Clown could also use the Afterpiece Antidote on himself to help close gaps and potentially end pallet loops, but even if you don’t find yourself using the new ability often, you’ve still got something to look forward to. The time it takes to reload bottles has been shortened to three seconds as opposed to five, and reloading gives players “four bottles in any combination.” This means that you don’t have to reload the two different abilities separately from one another.

The Clown’s gameplay changes will be released as part of the Mid-Chapter Update.