Dead by Daylight DLC Surprises Players with Extra Resident Evil Characters

Dead by Daylight players knew already that the new Resident Evil DLC would be coming to the game this week after Behaviour Interactive confirmed the release date of the Project W Chapter recently, but now that the content is out, it looks the game now features a bit more Resident Evil content than anticipated. Cosmetics released alongside the Chapter have added several additional Resident Evil characters to the game as alternate appearances for some of the game's Killers and Survivors including the addition of two fan-favorites: Sheva Alomar and Carlos Oliveira.

As a refresher, Project W itself added Albert Wesker as a Killer with Rebecca Chambers and Ada Wong added as the new Survivors. After the first Resident Evil Chapter was added, players later got more Resident Evil characters via skins that turned Leon S. Kennedy into Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine into Claire Redfield. The same has been done once in the Project W Collection of cosmetics (not included in the Project W Chapter, so plan your purchases accordingly) with the Sheva skin again usable by Jill while Leon players can use the Carlos skin.

The full list of cosmetics included in the Project W Collection can be seen below alongside an image showing off some of the skins referenced. Other looks at the skins have been shared on social media as well by those happy to finally have characters like Sheva and Carlos represented outside of Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 3, respectively.

they've ruined jill's icon💔💔 anyways SHEVA IN 2022 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ah8EDIuR28 — lara bin croft (@codeisveronica) August 30, 2022

Project W Collection of Cosmetics

Leon S. Kennedy – Carlos Oliveira

Jill Valentine – Sheva Alomar

Albert Wesker (The Mastermind) – Albert Wesker (S.T.A.R.S.)

Ada Wong – Undercover Espionage

Rebecca Chambers – Cowgirl Outfit

Leon Kennedy – Detective Noir

Jill Valentine – S.T.A.R.S. Uniform

The Legion – Hunk

Feng Min – Jill Cosplay

Felix Richter – S.T.A.R.S. Uniform

In addition to providing alternate looks for its Resident Evil characters, this collection also continues a trend of granting themed skins to original Dead by Daylight characters, too. Feng Min and Felix Richter are the Survivors who benefit from this collection while The Legion gets their own Hunk outfit. Silent Hill fans will recall The Legion similarly got a Robbie the Rabbit skin back when that Chapter was released.