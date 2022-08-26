Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil Chapter Releasing Sooner Than Expected

Dead by Daylight players got a nice surprise this week with Behaviour Interactive confirming when the next DLC – the game's second Resident Evil Chapter featuring Albert Wesker, Rebecca Chambers, and Ada Wong – will be releasing. It'll be out on August 30th, Behaviour said, with the new Killer, Survivors, and the revamped version of the Raccoon City Police Department map scheduled to be available then. As those who've been keeping up with the game's roadmap may have recognized, this release date also means that the Chapter will be out a bit sooner than players anticipated.

The confirmation of the DLC's release date came from some posts shared by the game's social accounts. The key art for the Project W Chapter was shared alongside the date of August 30th and a pair of sunglasses to further connect the tease to Wesker and his iconic look.

That's great news for those who've been testing out Wesker and the other Resident Evil characters on the game's test servers ahead of their release since it means that the DLC will be out sooner than anticipated even if that different is just a couple of days at the most. Back when the Year 7 roadmap was shared by Behaviour during the game's anniversary celebrations in June, we saw that the Resident Evil Chapter, Chapter 25, was scheduled to launch in September. Behaviour hasn't announced any dramatic shifts on its roadmap otherwise, so we'd imagine the rest of the contents detailed there are still planned to release as the chart indicates and that this one has just been bumped up a few days ahead of the original schedule.

🍽 Our plate's looking pretty full for Year 7. Here's what's on the menu. pic.twitter.com/0E9hoe17KW — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) June 14, 2022

Aside from being Resident Evil itself which naturally makes this DLC a big deal, the Project W Chapter is also unique in the sense that it's the first time that Behaviour has ever double dipped a franchise to release two different Chapters from the same property. The first Resident Evil Chapter added Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Nemesis, and the first iteration of the Raccoon City Police Department map with other Survivors added later via some cosmetics. The same could happen once more with this Chapter, but for now, the three characters in Project W are the only ones confirmed for the game.

Dead by Daylight's new Resident Evil Chapter will release on August 30th.