Dead by Daylight Reveals New Resident Evil Characters, Skins

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive is expanding its Resident Evil Chapter in the game with several new skins revealed this week. Some of those give the existing characters – The Nemesis, Leon S. Kennedy, and Jill Valentine – alternate skins while two of the cosmetics turn the Survivors into completely different characters from the Resident Evil franchise. All of these cosmetics are wrapped up in the new Resident Evil Collection which is now available within Dead by Daylight’s in-game store.

The most notable parts of the new Resident Evil Collection are the two new Legendary Sets for Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy. By purchasing those, you can turn the former into Claire Redfield and the latter into Chris Redfield. The trailer below shows what those Resident evil veterans look like in-game.

“All four characters are so popular and iconic that we wanted to figure out a way where we wouldn’t have to choose,” said Rose Li, Dead by Daylight’s Product Store Manager. “So, we decided to make all four of them, even though it meant almost double the work, so that players could join forces as a full Resident Evil team to take on The Nemesis. And this Halloween they’ll need all the help they can get now that the Blight has taken hold of the Nemesis within the Entity’s Realm!”

These work just as the Legendary Silent Hill skins do in that while you’ll technically be playing as either Leon or Jill when picking one of those Survivors, equipping either of the new Legendary cosmetics will make you look like Chris and Claire, respectively. Since Survivors don’t have unique powers on their own and only equip perks, there’s no gameplay change.

Aside from those two Legendary sets, the characters – including the Nemesis – all got additional skins. The one for the Nemesis invokes Dead by Daylight’s Blight theme used around holiday events while the ones for the Survivors harken back to other appearances they’ve made in games over the years. The full set of skins included in the Resident Evil Collection can be seen below along with their rarities listed.

Resident Evil Collection Skins Now Available

Nemesis – Nemesis Blight Set – VERY RARE [NEW]

Jill Valentine – Impervious Agent Set – VERY RARE

Leon S. Kennedy – Persistent Investigator Set – VERY RARE

Jill Valentine – Claire Redfield Set – LEGENDARY

Leon S. Kennedy – Chris Redfield Set – LEGENDARY

Dead by Daylight’s new Resident Evil Collection is in the store now for players to browse.