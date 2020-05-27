Silent Hill Fans Have Renewed Hope Thanks to Dead by Daylight's New Update

Konami fans haven't had a lot to be excited about over the last few years. The company has shifted focus towards re-releases and compilation titles, as opposed to new entries in franchises such as Castlevania, Metal Gear, or Silent Hill. Fortunately, fans of the latter series received some reason to celebrate today, as Dead by Daylight will add Pyramid Head and Cheryl Mason as a killer and survivor, respectively. It might not be the new game that Silent Hill fans have long been waiting for, but fans of the series are hoping it might mean there's still hope for a new game in the franchise.

