Silent Hill Fans Have Renewed Hope Thanks to Dead by Daylight's New Update
Konami fans haven't had a lot to be excited about over the last few years. The company has shifted focus towards re-releases and compilation titles, as opposed to new entries in franchises such as Castlevania, Metal Gear, or Silent Hill. Fortunately, fans of the latter series received some reason to celebrate today, as Dead by Daylight will add Pyramid Head and Cheryl Mason as a killer and survivor, respectively. It might not be the new game that Silent Hill fans have long been waiting for, but fans of the series are hoping it might mean there's still hope for a new game in the franchise.
Are you a fan Silent Hill? What do you think about the upcoming tie-in with Dead by Daylight? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the Silent Hill content in Dead by Daylight!
For some, it means there's still hope for a new game.
i literally do not care at all that the new silent hill content is just dlc for another franchise its proof enough that konami is holding on to the ip for a reason— si(lent hill Real) (@rawshocked) May 27, 2020
Fans have been waiting for a long time for another Silent Hill.
Maybe....just maybe we can get a new silent hill. Not holding my breath tho— Ohjam that guy (@Ohjam4) May 27, 2020
Definitely better than a pachinko machine!
Silent Hill is coming to Dead by Daylight is this to build hype? Or fan service? In any case I get to be Pryamid mfn Head!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qDPb8npgTc— SaintFu - The Sith Chicken, Darth Meat (@banthemorning) May 27, 2020
Even those that don't care for Dead By Daylight are happy about it.
I won't get into Dtb but I'm glad they placed Silent Hill in there— Nix (Ideas won't stop flowing!?) (@NekoNayz) May 27, 2020
It just might win over some new fans!
I don't really play dbd but I'm seriously considering it JUST so I can play through the Silent Hill fun— squidsushi (@squidsushi) May 27, 2020
The announcement is bitter-sweet for some, however.
sad this is the best silent hill thing in years— 🐸 (@Kirafrog) May 27, 2020
Sometimes, you have to take what you can get.
Konami: Here's a Silent Hill DLC... From another game 😐
Well, it doesn't matter, I'll take it. I'ts the best we have right now.— Low Poly Boy 🦖 (@juppiix) May 27, 2020
Not everyone was feeling it, however.
I was excited to see Silent Hill trending. Watched the video...its only Pyramid Head joing the Dead By Daylight roster...im big sad. https://t.co/3MJo37ONTj— Siara (@SiaraMisty) May 27, 2020
