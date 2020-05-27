Silent Hill Fans Have Renewed Hope Thanks to Dead by Daylight's New Update

By Marc Deschamps

Konami fans haven't had a lot to be excited about over the last few years. The company has shifted focus towards re-releases and compilation titles, as opposed to new entries in franchises such as Castlevania, Metal Gear, or Silent Hill. Fortunately, fans of the latter series received some reason to celebrate today, as Dead by Daylight will add Pyramid Head and Cheryl Mason as a killer and survivor, respectively. It might not be the new game that Silent Hill fans have long been waiting for, but fans of the series are hoping it might mean there's still hope for a new game in the franchise.

Are you a fan Silent Hill? What do you think about the upcoming tie-in with Dead by Daylight? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the Silent Hill content in Dead by Daylight!

For some, it means there's still hope for a new game.

Fans have been waiting for a long time for another Silent Hill.

Definitely better than a pachinko machine!

Even those that don't care for Dead By Daylight are happy about it.

It just might win over some new fans!

The announcement is bitter-sweet for some, however.

Sometimes, you have to take what you can get.

Not everyone was feeling it, however.

