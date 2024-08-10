Dead by Daylight Triples Number of Winners for Skin Contest

Dead by Daylight has long celebrated the community behind it, with one of the more popular ways to do so being annual community contests where players can submit designs for various aspects of the game – including Survivors and Killers – to later be voted on by other players for a chance at being in the game. This year Behaviour Interactive have decided to go bigger on the contest than ever before and allow four winners across each of the four categories. This was shared in a video on social media that showcases previous winners from the Design A Cosmetic Contests in years prior, with a voiceover to accompany the imagery and announce the changes to the contest.

“Over the last few years, we’ve been able to bring the cosmetic creations of some of the most talented community artists into the world of Dead by Daylight – and this year, that artist could be you and 11 others,” the statement begins. “Yep, you heard that right. As a Design A Cosmetic Contest special, until August 19th we’ll be accepting your submissions for a Survivor outfit, Killer outfit, a badge, and a banner while on the search for 12 winners. We’ll be choosing three winners per category, with the winning pieces being added into the game.”

If seeing your cosmetic design isn’t enough of a prize for you, you’re in luck. “Each winner will also receive a promo code for 25,000 Auric cells,” the video continues. “To ensure your work is viewed and considered for the community vote, please be sure to read through the contest rules thoroughly.” In addition to the voiceover for the video announcement about the newest Dead by Daylight community contest, the video also reiterates the rules for the contest with a screenshot of them that reads:

Bring your dream Outfit to life! Submit your design for a Survivor Outfit here. The winning design will be turned into a real outfit in the game. We’re looking for a VERY RARE Outfit, so your design should ideally:

Have lots of detail / accessories



Stand out from outfits that character already has



Fit the character’s lore & personality



Not alter the character’s body



Only have slight VFX if any- nothing over the top!



The winning Outfit cannot be a linked set, so be sure to avoid having connected cosmetic pieces. (e.g. A hoodie with the hood up, a dress that cannot be split between the torso and leas, etc.)

Prize

Promocode for 25,000 Auric Cells (Est. $200 USD value)



Your creation turned into a cosmetic in-game



Eligibility

This contest is open to residents of:

Canada (excluding Quebec)



USA



UK



Japan



France



Germany

Participants must be 18 years old or over. No purchase necessary.The winner will be notified by email 30 days after the contest end

date and will have to sign and return a release form to be declared winner.

How to Enter

Fill out the information needed



Upload file (only images accepted)



Click the Submit button



The links to each category’s rules and submissions can be found here.