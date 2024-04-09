EA's Iron Man Game Gets Brief Development Update

Electronic Arts and Motive Studio have shared a new, albeit small, update on the forthcoming Iron Man video game that is in the works. In 2022, EA announced that it had entered a partnership with Marvel Games to develop a game based on "The Armored Avenger." Since that reveal, virtually nothing substantial on this Iron Man project has come about, which has left fans wondering about when they might see more. Although we're still left waiting for the time being, a brief mention of the project's status has now been revealed.

In a new blog on EA's website, the publisher gave an update on Motive Studio and what it will be doing moving forward. In addition to working on Iron Man, Motive was said to now be assembling a new team to assist with work on the Battlefield franchise. Despite now having a new focus internally, it was stressed that the development of Iron Man is continuing along as the project is still a huge area of attention for the studio.

"In parallel, development continues to move forward on our Iron Man project, led by Olivier Proulx (Executive Producer) and Ian Frazier (Creative Director)," reads the blog. "The team made excellent progress this year, hitting a major internal milestone and laying a robust foundation for the journey ahead. Iron Man is an important priority for Motive, and I'm very proud of the work we've accomplished so far."

At this point in time, all we really know about this Iron Man game is that it will center around a new version of Tony Stark that hasn't previously been seen in TV, comics, or films. Other than this, the gameplay stylings of the project are still being kept under wraps and no additional details on its launch window have been disclosed. Based on everything that's been said in the past, it seems as though Iron Man is still pretty early in its development, which suggests that it won't be released for a few more years.

In the interim, there are a number of other titles in the works tied to Marvel Games. EA itself is working on a second Marvel project associated with Black Panther, which is being created by Cliffhanger Games. Other games then include Marvel's Blade from Arkane Studios, Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games, and Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra by Skydance Media. This final game is likely the closest of the bunch in terms of its release as it's set to arrive at some point in 2025.