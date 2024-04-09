Battlefield 2042 Season 7 Will Be the Game's Final Season

Electronic Arts and DICE have announced that the current season for Battlefield 2042, Season 7, will be the final one that the multiplayer shooter receives. Back when BF2042 launched in 2021, EA said it only had four seasons of content planned for the title. Over time, the newest Battlefield game became more popular, which led to more seasons being greenlit and released. And while EA has since been dodgy about whether or not plans were in the works for Season 8, it's now known that this new wave of content won't be coming to pass.

Detailed in a new blog on EA's website, the publisher opened up about its choice to end work on Battlefield 2042 when it comes to seasonal updates. While there will still be additional content added to the game in the future, EA says it's now ready to focus more on the future of Battlefield rather than continuing to support the current entry so heavily. As a result, future patches for BF2042 will begin to diminish in the months ahead after Season 7 wraps up.

"While we've enjoyed and are proud of creating these seasons of additional content for Battlefield 2042, it is now necessary for us to turn from the present to the future," the blog explained. "What this ultimately means is that Season 7 will serve as the final season for Battlefield 2042. After Season 7 concludes, we will continue to support the game with new in-game challenges, events, modes, and of course, ongoing maintenance, but we are moving away from delivering official seasons. We know this news may be disappointing. However, as we looked at what the future of the series required, it became clear it was time for us to shift our resources and focus to be fully dedicated to what comes next."

When it comes to the future of Battlefield, EA also revealed that Motive Studio is now joining a litany of other developers within the publisher that are working on the first-person shooter franchise. Motive, who previously worked on the remake of Dead Space and Star Wars: Squadrons, is said to be staffing up to create a dedicated Battlefield team within the company. In total, EA now has Motive, DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect as studios all working on new Battlefield projects.

How do you feel about this choice to conclude seasonal content for Battlefield 2042? And what would you like to see from the next entry in the long-running series?