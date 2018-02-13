Dead Space Is Free on Origin

When the space horror title Dead Space first made its debut back in 2008, it was instantly hailed as a success as players were forced to fight hordes of terrifying creators in order to survive on a distant planet. Short story is ‘space is scary, y’all’ but it was the start of an incredible franchise that many hold dear.

For those that have Origin Access, the PC gaming client’s monthly subscription, the game is completely free and yours to keep. It is also available for EA’s Xbox counterpart: EA Access.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The subscription itself is $4.99 a month and allows players instant access to a growing library for free. It also allows early trials for EA games, and a membership discount for any digital purchases of EA titles. Given that Electronic Arts is one of the most prevalent publishers within the current market, it’s a pretty sweet deal.

For more about Dead Space and why you should give it a chance, as per Origins:

You are Isaac Clarke, an engineer on the spacecraft USG Ishimura. You’re not a warrior. You’re not a soldier. You are, however, the last line of defense between the remaining living crew and deadly reanimated corpses. The undead have become Necromorphs; horrific zombie-alien hybrids that won’t succumb to traditional means. Fortunately, your offense is equally unique, as the high-powered mining tools at your disposal provide the means to fight against the threat.

Game Features:

Messy monster slaying. The Necromorphs are unlike any enemies you’ve seen before. Headshots do about as much damage to them as flicking rubber bands. To survive, you’ll need to dismember their insect-like limbs, one at a time.

Improvised weapons. There aren’t many traditional firearms aboard the Ishimura, but there’s plenty of stopping power in Isaac’s toolkit. Send horizontal or vertical blasts of energy at enemies with the Plasma Cutter, remotely control a high-speed sawblade with the Disc Ripper, and fill hallways with wide swaths of destruction with the Line Gun. Switch things up with alternate fire modes, and purchase upgrades to increase ammo, power, and reload speed.

Real-time attacks. Whatever you do, don’t drop your guard. Everything takes place in real-time. That means any action you take, whether it be reloading or digging through your inventory, gives the Necromorphs a perfect opportunity to attack. This nightmare has just begun and it’s up to get to the bottom of what happened here.