Dead Space Remake Release Window Reportedly Revealed

When Electronic Arts and developer EA Motive announced a few weeks back that they would be bringing back the Dead Space franchise in the form of a remake of the original game, the one key detail that wasn't mentioned involved a release window. Without a launch date to go off of, many fans assumed that the project might still be quite far away from hitting store shelves. And while that still is true in some sense, a new report that has come about today has now given us an idea of when this new iteration of Dead Space will actually arrive.

In a new article from VentureBeat, Dead Space is said to be on track to launch in late 2022. This information comes from multiple sources that are close to the game's development. Due to the current nature of the world, there's always a chance that Dead Space could slip back to a later date, but EA is said to be planning at this point in time for the title to launch in its 2023 fiscal year.

Outside of this newly-reported launch window, the other most interesting thing mentioned in this article comes with when we might next see Dead Space. Supposedly, EA is planning to show fans another look at the remake at some point before the end of 2021. And although it's not presently known what this reveal could have in store, such a showing would make sense to appear at The Game Awards, which are slated to happen in December. Regardless of where this new look at the game might take place, there seems to be a good possibility that gameplay might end up appearing in some capacity.

Until then, the one thing that we do know for certain about EA's Dead Space remake is that it's poised to come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC whenever it does launch. We'll also be sure to keep you in the loop with all worthwhile news related to the project here on ComicBook.com as we move forward.

What do you think about this potential release window for Dead Space? And do you think the game will actually release in 2022? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.