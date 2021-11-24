Death Stranding 2 Potentially Teased by Hideo Kojima

It looks like Death Stranding 2 has potentially been teased by iconic game director Hideo Kojima. Over the course of the past year, many fans have been been trying to figure out what Kojima and his development team at Kojima Productions might be working on next following the release of Death Stranding in 2019. And while Kojima has yet to say officially what he’s doing next, a recent tweet from the longtime creator might indicate that a sequel is on the way.

Shared to Kojima’s own Twitter account this morning, a new image was shown from what looks to be Kojima Productions. The image itself that was shared by Kojima was largely blurred, but in the background, a few key figures could be made out. One of those figures, as many fans were quick to point out, happened to look quite similar to Norman Reedus, who portrayed the protagonist Sam Porter Bridges in Death Stranding. Assuming that this person who was shown in Kojima’s photo was Reedus, a number of fans inferred that a sequel to Death Stranding could now be on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN/status/1463419050675998720

As a whole, the idea that Death Stranding 2 could be in development is something that we’ve heard about in the past. In fact, earlier this summer, Reedus himself blatantly said that he believes a Death Stranding sequel is on the way. At the time, Reedus said that he thought Kojima and PlayStation were still working out the specifics of this deal to create a follow-up entry. Assuming that Reedus is the one seen in the background of this photo, it stands to reason that he could be doing work with Kojima on Death Stranding 2 at this very moment.

Given how quiet Kojima has been about his next project in recent months, it stands to reason that we should learn more about what he is going to develop next in the near future. After all, Kojima usually isn’t one to keep fans in the dark for long when it comes to his new games, primarily because he seems to enjoy the pre-release teases associated with game development quite a bit.

So what do you think about this new image from Kojima? Do you think it confirms that Death Stranding 2 is in development, or could Kojima Productions instead be creating something entirely different? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.