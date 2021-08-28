Death Stranding 2 Is Happening According to Norman Reedus

✖

According to various rumors, Hideo Kojima's next game is an Xbox exclusive. Others claim Kojima is set to revive P.T. and make a Silent Hills game with Konami and PlayStation. There have even been a few claims that the Metal Gear Solid creator could return to the franchise that he made his name on. However, according to Norman Reedus, a friend of Hideo Kojima and the protagonist of Kojima's most recent game, Kojima Productions is working on Death Stranding 2.

Speaking to journalists at a roundtable for The Walking Dead Season 11, Reedus said "I think we're doing a second Death Stranding," before noting Kojima and PlayStation are in negotiations over the sequel.

Now, it's worth noting that Reedus could be referring to the upcoming Director's Cut, but if he is, then he's properly confused, as the expanded and enhanced version of the PS4 game for PS5 isn't in negotiations, but releasing next month. That said, while it's unlikely Reedus is referring to the Director's Cut, it is is a possibility.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- Norman Reedus, Hideo Kojima, or PlayStation -- have commented on any of this. If this changes, so will the story with the new details. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

For those that don't know: Death Stranding debuted back in 2019 as a PS4 exclusive, but as of 2020, it's also available on PC. Depending on the platform, the game boasts an 82 or 86 on Metacritic, two scores that don't scream divisive, but that's exactly what it was, with many giving the game perfect scores while others slammed it. As of July 2021, it has sold over five million copies and it may have predicted the future.

"The nucleus of Death Stranding is its slow burning story that brews classic sci-fi with old weird fiction on top of foundational ideas and perspectives redolent of writers and visionaries like Kobo Abe and Franz Kafka," reads a snippet from our glowing review of the game. "Similar to Metal Gear Solid, the story of Death Stranding is a complicated multi-layered narrative that will make you feel lost, but never loses you, and pays back your patience with mind-shattering revelations and remarkable interweaving of personal, intimate moments with an exploration of life’s biggest questions. And the vehicle to all of this is Kojima’s signature style of storytelling, which evokes his past work, but also evolves it."

H/T, IGN Brazil.