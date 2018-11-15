Hideo Kojima Shares Photos from ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Set

Death Stranding director-producer Hideo Kojima shared photos Wednesday from his June visit to the set of The Walking Dead Season Nine, where he reunited with star Norman Reedus.

The pics when I visited TWD Season9 set in Atlanta back in June this year finally came to me. I had pic with @wwwbigbaldhead & @JDMorgan. Norman drove the Go-cart to show us around the huge set of TWD thoroughly.👍🌈🐟🦀🐋☔️ pic.twitter.com/nLpdrXcine — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 15, 2018

Kojima reports he “thoroughly” toured the set with tour guide Reedus, who plays bow-wielding zombie slayer Daryl Dixon on the zombie drama.

The Metal Gear Solid creator also posed for photos with Negan star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lucille, Negan’s prized barbwire-wrapped baseball bat.

In response to the photos, Morgan tweeted he “can’t wait” to experience the PlayStation 4-exclusive video game to star Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

When replying to a suggestion he should collaborate with Kojima, Morgan said the proposition would “be a dream.”

“But I’ll say this, having worked with both Norman AND Mads…. doesn’t get better than those two together,” Morgan wrote. “Death Stranding is going to be AMAZING.”

Be a dream! Hopefully someday! But I’ll say this, having worked with both Norman AND Mads…. doesn’t get better than those two together. Death Stranding is going to be AMAZING. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 15, 2018

The mysterious open world action game, which features photorealistic recreations of its stars through the use of motion capture and facial scanning, has been teased by Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts as “unlike anything you’ve seen.”

Reedus, who plays the lead in Death Stranding, previously characterized the concept as “mind-blowing.”

“The concept is so mind-blowing, because it’s not like, you know, ‘kill everybody and win the game,’ it’s a connecting thing. It’s like the opposite,” Reedus told the B&H Podcast.

“And, you know, it’s so ahead of its time. And there’s elements of social media in it, and the idea is that — you know, you have so many games, and so many parts of millennial culture I guess, is being alone in a room. And you lose physical contact with people. This is after that and the re-establishing of that physical contact.”

Sony has yet to announce a release date for Death Stranding. The Walking Dead Season Nine premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.