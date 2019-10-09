Death Stranding Announces World Tour

Death Stranding is officially going on tour. The video game from Hideo Kojima‘s Kojima Productions announced as much this morning, though what exactly that means beyond the fact that it’s happening, and several different locations included, is currently unclear. Details will, according to Kojima Productions, be announced later.

So, what do we know about this tour? There’s a poster, which you can check out below, that refers to it officially as a “WORLD STRAND TOUR,” and Paris, London, Berlin, New York City, San Francisco, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, Taipei, and Seoul are all mentioned as destinations for the tour. It’ll start in Paris on October 30th, which just so happens to coincide with Paris Games Week 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#DeathStranding World Tour. Starting from Paris on 10/30, we will have an event in London, Berlin, NY, SF, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, Taipei, and Seoul! Looking forward to connecting with all the fans, together with Hideo Kojima! (details will be announced later for the tour) pic.twitter.com/XoazMuYPcs — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) October 9, 2019

DEATH STRANDING World Tour! Paris, London, Berlin, NY, SF, Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, Taipei, and Seoul!

Let’s have everyone get connected together👍🌈🦀☔️🐟🐋🐬💀👶✋🤩 pic.twitter.com/tnCR4niqPs — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 9, 2019

What do you think could possibly be revealed during the tour? Are you excited to check out Death Stranding when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for the video game describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game title right here.