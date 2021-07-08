PlayStation Reveals New Deathloop Gameplay During State of Play

✖

Deathloop made its expected appearance during PlayStation’s latest State of Play event on Thursday with viewers getting an in-depth look at the game. The new first-person shooter from Arkane Studios and Bethesda was the only game that was confirmed beforehand to be present at the State of Play, so it naturally took up a decent portion of the time with around nine minutes allotted to the game out of the 30-minute broadcast back when the State of Play was announced.

The gameplay shown off during the State of Play event was centered around our protagonist Colt, the powers he uses, and the options presented to him. Deathloop caters to different kinds of playstyles, so PlayStation and Arkane showed off some of the ways Colt can approach different situations.

Dive into 9 minutes of all-new #DEATHLOOP gameplay with @ArkaneStudios Lyon Game Director Dinga Bakaba! pic.twitter.com/9clxfCQr0o — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) July 8, 2021

ComicBook.com was able to attend a hands-off preview event not long ago to see more of Deathloop and came away impressed with what was shown. It’s a game that knows what it wants to be and combines different parts of Arkane’s past works. You can check out our full preview of the game here.

“Deathloop is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored,” Bethesda’s preview of the game reads. “In Deathloop, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle - try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop.”

Aside from talking about Deathloop during the event, Sony also promised that PlayStation’s latest State of Play stream would talk about some indies and some third-party games, too. Noticeably absent from those teasers, however were first-party games created by PlayStation Studios. Sony said previously that games like God of War and Horizon Forbidden West would now be shown off during the event to temper expectations people might’ve had going into it.

Deathloop is scheduled to release on September 14th for the PlayStation 5 and PC platforms barring any more delays that might push its release date back.