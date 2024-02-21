Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Releases First Roadmap

Last week, publisher Ghost Ship released Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, a spin-off from the popular co-op game that takes the franchise into the auto-shooter genre popularized by Vampire Survivors. The early-access game has already sold 500,000 copies, proving that the combination of Deep Rock Galactic and auto-shooter has a ton of fans. Because DRG: Survivor is in early access, developer Funday Games is committed to improving the game over the next several months. Thus far, that has meant several hotfix patches to improve stability, but today, the team revealed its first roadmap for Deep Rock Galatic: Survivor, giving the community a tease of where the game is going.

It's important to note that the current roadmap is very much in a state of flux. Funday may decide to move things around depending on how development goes, but currently, the plan is to introduce an update for Bosco in the next few months to give him his own set of upgrades. The team also has plans for a new biome in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. They aren't saying exactly what that will look like, but are teasing that the first one is "salty." Finally, the roadmap includes several planned updates that are coming much further down the line. This includes daily missions, endless, stage events, and much more.

Below, you'll find the full Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor roadmap. DRG: Survivor is currently available on PC.

Deep Rock Galatic: Survivor First Roadmap

Before getting to the roadmap, it's important to note that the list below is not in any particular order. Funday says it may move things around depending on development, so don't be surprised if the Bosco rework isn't the first thing released.

Bosco 2.0

We'd like to make Bosco an integral part of the game by giving him separate upgrades and making Bosco-builds possible.

A New Biome

We're looking at adding new Biomes during Early Access, but we're still debating which ones to choose first. It's a topic with a lot of... salty... opinions.

Overclocks & Artifacts

Our plan is to add new Overclocks and Artifacts to enable even more fun synergies and builds. We need to dial everything up to 9001.

Biome Mutators

We want to add Mutators to each Biome to add more challenges than the hazards we currently have. Who doesn't want an Elite Threat?

Later(TM)