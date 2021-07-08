New Demon Slayer Game Trailer Revealed at PlayStation State of Play

Demon Slayer has had an insane 2021 so far, not just thanks to the release of its first feature-length film in the Mugen Train hitting North American theaters and home video, but also with the upcoming arrival of the anime's second season, and Playstation's State of Play has added fuel to the fire with another game trailer for The Hinokami Chronicles. From the latest video, we can see that the game will re-tell the earlier parts of the anime franchise wherein Tanjiro and his new friends crossed their swords against the monstrous drum demon known as Kyogai.

The upcoming Demon Slayer video game, which will be the first of the series, will be made by CyberConnect2, the same studio responsible for the Naruto Ultimate Storm games and the wildly popular Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, with each of these games travelling into the past for their respective franchises. Releasing on October 15th later this fall, the game will be playable on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Stream, giving Shonen fans plenty of platforms to experience this new entry that will cover the events of the first season of the series along with the events that took place during Mugen Train.

(Photo: Cyber Connect)

Much like the Naruto Ultimate Storm series, Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles will be an arena fighter, allowing fans to pick some of the biggest heroes and villains of the series to pick up their swords and clash against the computer or friends online. While the game has already revealed a number of characters that will be playable, including the main players of the Demon Slayer Corps including the likes of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu, we would imagine that as the release date moves closer, Cyber Connect will reveal a number of new characters to add to the roster.

While we don't yet have an official release date for the second season of the anime, the series will be returning later this year to the small screen.

Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles will release on October 15th.