Demon Slayer Video Game Adds Unexpected Playable Characters

Demon Slayer is recently flying high following the box office receipts created by the release of its first feature-length film, so the Shonen franchise receiving a new video game isn't entirely unexpected, but a new batch of characters might turn a few anime fans' heads. While most fans of the franchise created by Koyoharu Gotouge would definitely be correct in expecting the likes of Tanjiro and Nezuko, they definitely might not have expected certain versions of the character to arrive in the upcoming fighting game.

Demon Slayer has a little-known spin-off web series dubbed Chuukou Ikkan!! Kimetsu Gakuen Monogatari, a Valentine's Day special series that sees members of the Demon Slayer Corps taking on far different aesthetics to create a world that is more of a romantic comedy in the modern era than the monster-hunting series that we've all come to know. Featured in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, the three new models for Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Tomioka will give the three combatants their romantic comedy appearances, alongside new moves that their original versions don't have.

(Photo: Ufotable)

The first film in the anime series has brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit around the world, recently shattering records in its North American release, becoming the second most profitable anime movie released in the West, following behind the first Pokemon movie. Considering the franchise's popularity with both its film and its anime series, which will be receiving a second season later this year, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see more fighting games arrive that feature the Demon Slayer Corps.

The upcoming video game is being produced by Cyber Connect, who are no strangers to the world of anime video games, having produced Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and the Naruto: Ultimate Storm game series. While there isn't a set date as to when fans of the series in the West can expect the game to hit North America, a special website has already been developed, showing that the first video game of the Demon Slayer franchise will be making its way over this year.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in Japan this year.

Via Gematsu