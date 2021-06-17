Demon's Souls Remake Could Be Coming to PS4

✖

One of the biggest exclusives that launched in tandem with the PlayStation 5 last year was that of Demon's Souls. The remake of FromSoftware's original "Soulslike" title was one of the only games that has hit the PS5 in the months since first arriving that is wholly exclusive to the next-gen console itself. However, if a new leak is any indicator, it may not be exclusive to the PS5 for much longer.

According to @PlayStationSize, which is a Twitter account that obsessively tracks all happenings related to the PlayStation Store, a PS4 version of Demon's Souls has recently appeared in the marketplace's database. Although it's not clear what this might mean, it could hint that Sony is looking to bring Demon's Souls to its last-gen platform in order to drum up more sales. While the game itself looked incredible on PS5, it also definitely seems like a title that could be played on PS4 it the specs were lowered just a bit.

🚨 Demon's Souls News : 🟥 YES ! Demon's Souls have PS4 Version in Database ! 🟧 BUT This Version Can Be Cancelled , Can Be Release Soon Or Can Be only small Test Version For Developers 🟦 #DemonsSouls #PS5 #PS4 https://t.co/kbXXmuxq9P pic.twitter.com/2th3sWn0tj — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) June 16, 2021

However, there is also a pretty major caveat with this situation. As @PlayStationSize itself notes, this version could be popping up on the PlayStation Store for a number of different reasons. One such reason in mention is that it could just be something that developers are testing out on their end. And with that in mind, this PS4 data for Demon's Souls could vanish as soon as it appeared. Because of this, you should definitely take all of this with a pretty major grain of salt for the time being.

In the interim, if you would like to play Demon's Souls for yourself, you can get your hands on it right now for PS5. And if you're interested in hearing an opinionated take on the title, you can check out our review right here.

So what do you think about all of this? Would you like to see Demon's Souls make its way to PS4? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.